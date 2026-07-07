Backstage Update On Jack Perry's AEW Contract Status As Current Deal Nears Expiration

"Jungle" Jack Perry's contract status has been up in the air for the last few weeks. He hasn't wrestled on AEW television since losing to Zack Sabre, Jr on the June 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite." He has been in the midst of contract negotiations for several weeks, even rumored to be working without a deal. On a media call, Tony Khan made it clear that Perry would be in AEW for years to come and talked about how much he likes Perry personally. However, according to a Wrestling Observer exclusive from Bryan Alvarez, that reality is not yet official.

"As of today, Jack Perry has not re-signed with AEW and his contract is up very shortly," Alvarez writes. It is unclear when his contract is up although contract negotiations began being reported in June.

Perry is an AEW original and MJF dubbed him as one of the company's "Four Pillars" in the early days of AEW's existence. He was involved in the infamous backstage altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In that led to Punk's firing. Perry was pulled off TV for a while before going to NJPW as "The Scapegoat." He returned to AEW briefly before being off TV again. Since his return, he has reunited with The Elite, teamed with Luchasaurus, filled in for Darby Allin in the C2, and held the AEW National Championship.