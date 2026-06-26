Tony Khan Says Jack Perry Will Remain In AEW Amid Contract Rumors

"Jungle" Jack Perry's contract status has been up in the air for the last couple of weeks. He has been potentially working without a deal, even while wrestling Zack Sabre, Jr. on this week's "Dynamite" and accompanying The Elite to the ring as backup for Kenny Omega.

During the Forbidden Door media call, Tony Khan was asked about Perry as a wrestler as well as his contract status. He thinks Perry is fantastic and put over his run as National Champion and stepping up in Continental Classic after Darby Allin was injured. "The plan for AEW and Jack Perry is for Jack to be here for a long time. I have believed that Jack Perry is a great wrestler for many years and I continue to feel that way. I like Jack very much personally and I think he's got a very bright future in wrestling... The plan is for Jack Perry to be in AEW for a long time."

He isn't currently scheduled for a match on this Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Perry is a multi-time champion, most recently holding the AEW National Championship for 55 days.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Media Call and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.