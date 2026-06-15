Backstage Report On Jack Perry's AEW Contract Status

Jack Perry, who has been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019, is reportedly nearing the end of his contract, and there's been an update regarding his future with the company.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the "Wrestling Observer," Perry is "currently negotiating" a new deal with AEW. At this time, there is no word about the potential length of Perry's new contract, but after being one of the most regularly featured stars on AEW's programming throughout 2026, it remains to be seen if he will sign long-term. Perry's most recent match was against Mark Davis on the May 27 edition of "AEW Dynamite" where he failed to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Perry has built himself an impressive resume since signing with AEW in 2019, with some of his early accomplishments coming alongside Luchasaurus as the Jurassic Express when to duo won tag team gold together in 2022. However, a year later Perry would turn heel and enjoy a short FTW Title reign before getting involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In, which ultimately led the 28-year-old to be indefinitely suspended.

Following his time away from the ring, Perry returned to AEW in May 2024 and captured the TNT Title after joining a new version of The Elite. That said, just six months later, after Perry faced Yota Tsuji at NJPW/CMLL/AEW Wrestle Dynasty, he was unexpectedly left off TV for nearly 10 months with the company not having any creative plans for him. This past October, Perry returned as a babyface and reunited with Luchasaurus, and he even found himself with gold around his waist again when he won the AEW National Championship in March. Ahead of his contract expiring, Perry lost the title to Davis last month on the TV special "AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell."