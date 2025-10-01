Jack Perry Says He's 'Back In The Rotation,' Talks AEW Return After Lengthy Absence

After nearly one year away, Jack Perry returned to AEW TV late last month, reforming Jurassic Express alongside Luchasaurus. Ahead of the team's return match on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," Perry had a conversation with TVInsider which saw the wrestler address his lengthy absence from the company.

"There is some of that I can't reveal just because it peels back the curtain a bit too much," Perry said. "It's the longest I've gone in my life without wrestling since I was maybe 17, which has been interesting. I'm grateful for the time off, but at the same time I've been at home going a little nuts trying to find what to do with myself. On a personal note, it's good to be back to work."

Perry also commented on the stop-start momentum of his AEW booking over the last several years, confirming that it frustrated him at times. However, Perry stated that there are worse positions to be in, and he's just grateful to be back. The wrestler didn't offer an explanation for his time off, but he confirmed the plan is for him to remain involved on TV going forward.

"I'm back in the rotation. I'm back on the grind," Perry stated.

Perry's match tonight will be his first in the promotion since he lost the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at AEW Full Gear. Though it's been confirmed Perry and Luchasarus will wrestle during tonight's six-year anniversary episode of "Dynamite," their opponents have not yet been announced. Perry returned at AEW All Out by confronting his former stablemates the Young Bucks, and he and Luchasaurus will almost certainly wrestle the brothers soon. Matt and Nick Jackson will also be in action tonight, teaming with Josh Alexander against Kenny Omega, Bandido, and Brody King.