Mark Davis Defeats Jack Perry On AEW Dynamite, Advances To Owen Hart Cup Semi-Finals

Fresh off the Stadium Stampede match they were both involved in at Double or Nothing, National Champion Mark Davis defeated "Jungle" Jack Perry to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite." Davis will face Will Ospreay in the semi-finals next Wednesday.

Perry had something to prove against Davis, who defeated him for the National title, and when taking his opponent out with his bus in a kayfabe vehicular homicide attempt during Stadium Stampede didn't work, Perry had to start off this match hot. He got Davis off his feet with two suicide dives to the outside.

Davis wasn't down for long, however; he threw Perry over the barricade and the pair brawled through the crowd until they were back at ringside. They weren't in the ring for long before Davis sent Perry flying off the ring apron, crashing into the ring barricade. The champion perched himself on the ropes, waiting for the count out victory.

Perry looked for a piledriver on the apron, then hit a hurricanrana to send Davis to the floor. He hit a moonsault, but Davis kicked out. Davis countered another piledriver attempt, then dropped Perry onto the edge of the ring apron back-first with a suplex, knocking Perry right out of his shoes.

The former champion finally hit the piledriver, but Davis kicked out, and Perry quickly locked in his snare trap submission. Davis almost had his opponent with a huge lariat, but won with the twisting avalanche piledriver in the end.