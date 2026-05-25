Jack Perry's AEW Stadium Stampede Spot Led To Concern From Locals

AEW President Tony Khan is on cloud nine after hosting yet another successful pay-per-view event in this year's Double or Nothing. So much so, that he had quite the chuckle when he found out from a reporter that spectators who use an app called Citizen were alerted on Sunday evening about a real-life report of a man crashing a bus into a golf cart and car that narrowly missed a man at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City, New York. The man behind the crash was "Jungle" Jack Perry, during one of the many wild spots in the Stadium Stampede match. Khan addressed how he was unruffled by the report. Though, he relished telling Perry about it.

"I believe Jack is the first person to get the cops called on him for crashing a car in wrestling since 'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert hit Jerry Lawler with a car in Memphis in 1990," Khan said during the Double or Nothing Post-Show. "So, I thought that was pretty cool. And I went back and told Jack, and Jack did his thing were, like, you know, 'Oh, yeah, sure,' where he nods along like he knows the facts, because Jack's still a young guy still...To your point, yes, I did know that. And I thought it was pretty cool because that's the last time I can remember...that kind of a moment that I remember somebody ratting the wrestler in question out. So, I'm not sure if they called the cops on Jack or not, but I thought that was pretty cool."

Perry's team, that consisted of Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and the Hurt Syndicate, emerged victorious against the Demand, the Dogs, Davis, and Andrade El Idolo. Like his in-ring evolution, Perry and buses have been synonymous with one another since his "Scapegoat" days back in 2024. Even though the "Scapegoat" bus has had its problems before it got upgraded to the "Jurassic Express" bus, Perry enjoys attaching his name to any bus that can do his bidding and stagger his opponents, when necessary.

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