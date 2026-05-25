AEW's Jack Perry Reflects On 'Piece Of S***' Scapegoat Bus
Going from boy, myth, "Scapegoat," and back to his original roots, "Jungle" Jack Perry has had fun evolving not just his style and identity in the ring, but the vehicles he drives to convey those changes. Although it's no longer being featured, Perry has mixed feelings about his former Scapegoat Bus (circa May 2024 through January 2025).
"I really liked the Scapegoat bus. And what did it, the Scapegoat bus was a piece of s***. Like I got it on Craigslist for a couple grand," the former AEW TNT Champion said in his interview with the former "Le Champion" on his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. "It came up very last minute. But we were doing for Double or Nothing, a special entrance. I was in The Elite with the [Young] Bucks and [Kazuchika] Okada, and they were saying like, 'We're going to pull up in a cyber truck.' Okada pulls up in a Ferrari. And someone was like, 'Jack, do you want to be put in a Lamborghini?' I was like...'I don't think I should be in a Lamborghini.' And Darby [Allin], because he's a weirdo, and somehow been ran over by a bus in real life...I was like, I think it's funny if I pull up in a bus and it has blood on the front, just implying I ran Darby over."
Perry Describes The Initial Purchase and The Troubles He Ran Into Immediately After Buying The Bus
Continuing on, Perry recalled the crunch of having to produce this bus ahead of their 2024 Double or Nothing Anarchy in the Arena match. To his relief, his family came through in time to help him find what he was looking for.
"So, I say to the person, 'Hey, can you guys get me, like, a bus? It can look like s***.' And they're' like, 'Well, it's like two days away. We don't know if we can get you a bus...' So, I told Anna [Jay] and my sister, 'We got to leave to Vegas tomorrow. We need a bus.' They get on Facebook, find this, four hours later, there's a bus in my driveway," he mentioned.
As he made his way to Las Vegas, Perry recalled how the bus broke down an hour into the drive, costing him the same amount to get it fixed as it did buying it online. Keeping it in good shape, Perry then used the bus on a more permeant basis by driving it from city-to-city. To his surprise, the bus remained viable, even up to its one-year anniversary of when he originally purchased it. If there's one thing that the former National Champion took away from this purchase and venture, it's that if he wants something done a certain way, he has to do it himself.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.