AEW's Jack Perry Reflects On 'Piece Of S***' Scapegoat Bus

Continuing on, Perry recalled the crunch of having to produce this bus ahead of their 2024 Double or Nothing Anarchy in the Arena match. To his relief, his family came through in time to help him find what he was looking for.

"So, I say to the person, 'Hey, can you guys get me, like, a bus? It can look like s***.' And they're' like, 'Well, it's like two days away. We don't know if we can get you a bus...' So, I told Anna [Jay] and my sister, 'We got to leave to Vegas tomorrow. We need a bus.' They get on Facebook, find this, four hours later, there's a bus in my driveway," he mentioned.

As he made his way to Las Vegas, Perry recalled how the bus broke down an hour into the drive, costing him the same amount to get it fixed as it did buying it online. Keeping it in good shape, Perry then used the bus on a more permeant basis by driving it from city-to-city. To his surprise, the bus remained viable, even up to its one-year anniversary of when he originally purchased it. If there's one thing that the former National Champion took away from this purchase and venture, it's that if he wants something done a certain way, he has to do it himself.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.