Jack Perry Reflects On Scapegoat Character In AEW & NJPW

When Jack Perry was suspended indefinitely from AEW in August 2023 following his backstage fight with CM Punk, not a lot of people knew what was next for him. Punk would be fired and eventually returned to WWE all before anyone heard anything from the man formerly known as Jungle Boy. In January 2024, Perry resurfaced in New Japan Pro Wrestling with a different look, and eventually returned to action in NJPW as "Scapegoat" Jack Perry, and during a recent appearance on the "Battleground" podcast, Perry explained how that character came to be.

"The plan for to come back from that whole thing was much different, and actually involved Luchasaurus and a sort of different iteration of everything. That all got scrapped, and then I was sort of–I just felt like I had nothing. I wasn't tethered to anybody or anything and it was all this stuff had happened and I'm just out in the middle of nowhere by myself, not at work or whatever. I was texting Chris Jericho actually, and he was sort of checking in on me during that time and he was saying 'How's it going man?' and I said 'It's actually really not good...' and he said, 'Yeah, it sucks man, they're making you the scapegoat for the whole thing,' and as soon as I saw that I was just like 'That's cool, I like that.'"

After a quick Google search to find out what a scapegoat actually was, Perry envisioned himself with a goat mask and found the mask he would wear to the ring from a Halloween mask maker in California, and wanted to be willing to sacrifice himself for AEW or The Elite. Perry admitted that he was figuring the character out as he went along, but eventually landed on a character that he was happy with and very proud of by the time he was written off of TV after Full Gear 2024.