Jack Perry Talks Medical, Creative Delays In Jurassic Express Reunion At AEW All Out

For the first time in over three years, the Jurassic Express are back together. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry made his return to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view, but just as he was about to be attacked by The Young Bucks, he was saved by Killswitch, who finally broke free of The Patriarchy and reverted back to his Luchasaurus name he had while teaming with Perry.

In a recent interview with TVInsider, Perry admitted that the Jurassic Express reunion had been something he had wanted to do for a while, with ideas dating back to as early as 2023. "The plans have gone off the rails a bit and the road has changed a lot, but it was always something that was going to happen. It was as far back as late 2023, maybe 2024. Things just changed a lot. That's the way it goes. It always kept getting sidelined or changed or substituted for other people. So, we both ended up being off for most of this last year. Mine was a creative thing, but his was a medical thing."

That medical thing Perry mentioned was Luchasaurus being diagnosed with a case of double pneumonia, something that the dinosaur originally thought was a cold after talking to Perry in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization. "I remember talking to him on the phone a lot during that time. He said, 'I have this cold and can't seem to get rid of it. I'd say for the past two or three weeks.' He didn't think much of it. People were saying he was tough. That it was a cold. 'You'll get over this.' It turned out it wasn't a cold but pneumonia. Thankfully, he went to the hospital when he did. He ended up collapsing and was this whole thing. They said to him, 'if you didn't come in right about now, there is a good chance you could have died.'"