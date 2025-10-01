Jack Perry Talks Medical, Creative Delays In Jurassic Express Reunion At AEW All Out
For the first time in over three years, the Jurassic Express are back together. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry made his return to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view, but just as he was about to be attacked by The Young Bucks, he was saved by Killswitch, who finally broke free of The Patriarchy and reverted back to his Luchasaurus name he had while teaming with Perry.
In a recent interview with TVInsider, Perry admitted that the Jurassic Express reunion had been something he had wanted to do for a while, with ideas dating back to as early as 2023. "The plans have gone off the rails a bit and the road has changed a lot, but it was always something that was going to happen. It was as far back as late 2023, maybe 2024. Things just changed a lot. That's the way it goes. It always kept getting sidelined or changed or substituted for other people. So, we both ended up being off for most of this last year. Mine was a creative thing, but his was a medical thing."
That medical thing Perry mentioned was Luchasaurus being diagnosed with a case of double pneumonia, something that the dinosaur originally thought was a cold after talking to Perry in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization. "I remember talking to him on the phone a lot during that time. He said, 'I have this cold and can't seem to get rid of it. I'd say for the past two or three weeks.' He didn't think much of it. People were saying he was tough. That it was a cold. 'You'll get over this.' It turned out it wasn't a cold but pneumonia. Thankfully, he went to the hospital when he did. He ended up collapsing and was this whole thing. They said to him, 'if you didn't come in right about now, there is a good chance you could have died.'"
Almost Losing A Friend Puts Things Into Perspective
Thankfully, Luchasaurus has made a full recovery and is back in action after making a full return to the company on the August 20 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Glasgow, Scotland. With that said, the idea that Perry could have lost someone that he doesn't just consider a tag team partner, but a close personal friend, made him realize that time shouldn't be wasted about things that mean something to him.
"We got to talking when he was better about what we wanted to do. I think the way it lined up we thought it was something we had a lot of fun doing. We felt there was more meat on the bone, and we could do better this time around than we did the first time. It turned out to be hell on earth making it happen. It was the hardest thing in the world to get all the pieces together to finally do it. There were medical things, physical things, people getting in the way trying to make it not happen, but it eventually came together. It felt like it was the perfect moment when it finally did. I'm super grateful to be back and get that sort of reaction and do it with my best friend. I'm happy he is healthy now and seeing it all come together the way it did."
Jurassic Express will make their first official appearance since reuniting at All Out on the sixth anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite," and given how things went with The Young Bucks on pay-per-view, Jack Perry and Luchasaurus already have unfinished business with the former AEW EVPs.