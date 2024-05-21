Rocky Romero Reflects On Jack Perry's NJPW Tenure

NJPW and AEW vice president Rocky Romero has detailed Jack Perry's switch to NJPW, and how his arrival helped the Japanese promotion.

Following his suspension, Perry made his return to wrestling at NJPW's Battle in the Valley show in January, which opened the door to a return to AEW. Romero was a recent guest on "Fightful,' where he revealed that he had conversations with Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, and Jack Perry prior to Perry's move to NJPW.

"I had conversations with both Jack ... I had conversations with the Bucks, I had conversations with Tony [Khan] obviously and kind of all in agreeance that it would be the right decision for Jack to come to New Japan and kind of ... you know because I think a lot of people wanted to see where Jack was going to be, what kind of reaction he was going to get and you know obviously it was a great opportunity to have Jack in New Japan," said Romero.

Romero praised Perry's ability as a heel, while also stating that the controversial airing of the CM Punk-Perry footage, which coincidentally happened on the same weekend as NJPW's Windy City Riot show, helped the promotion immensely.

"He's a phenomenal talent and I like the role that he was in with House of Torture, obviously being heels it's easy for Jack to be a heel, he's great at it," he said. "The week that the footage aired was also the same week as Windy City Riot which kind of just really pushed the promotional aspect for Windy City Riot over the top."

The AEW and NJPW executive is happy with the way Perry's return turned out, arguing that it benefitted all parties involved. Since his return, Perry has aligned with The Elite and will face off against Team AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which will be his first match in AEW in nine months.