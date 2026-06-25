Update Regarding Jack Perry's AEW Status

On Wednesday's "Dynamite", Jack Perry tested his technical prowess against the technical wizard, Zack Sabre, Jr. While Perry didn't come away with the victory, he did show an expanded skill set, nearly bested ZSJ, and had a really good match. Adding to your skillset is always a good thing, especially during contract season.

As of 10 days ago, Perry was negotiating with AEW for a new deal. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer, Bryan Alvarez provided an update in the situation. "No, as of last week he doesn't have a deal. It's possible he signed today (Wednesday). I think he's still unsigned."

Perry was the second National Champion after defeating inaugural champion, Ricochet. Perry held the title for 55 days until Ricochet cost him the title against Mark Davis on the "Fairway to Hell" episode of "Collision". During his time as one of MJF's proclaimed AEW pillars, Perry has held tag titles, the FTW Championship, and TNT Championship. Perry was also involved in a physical altercation with CM Punk in 2022. Amidst rumors that Punk could be leaving WWE, Perry posted cryptically and it was seen as response to those rumors.

As of this writing, Perry does not have a scheduled match for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

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