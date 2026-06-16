Report: Jack Perry's AEW Contract To Expire Imminently, Expected To Re-Sign

On Monday, word emerged that former AEW TNT, National, and Tag Team Champion Jack Perry's contract would soon expire, though AEW and Perry were said to be negotiating a new contract. One day later, the man who broke that news, Bryan Alvarez, had an update on "Wrestling Observer Radio," revealing that a deal had yet to be signed, though it was believed that AEW and Perry would eventually come to an agreement.

"Jack Perry is ... negotiating a deal [with AEW]," Alvarez said. "His deal is up, I was told, at any moment. And he had not yet signed as of yesterday. So I presume he will re-sign, but I suppose anything is possible."

While it's unclear whether Perry has had any discussions with WWE, Alvarez's co-host Dave Meltzer decided to look at Perry's potential prospects with the promotion. And Meltzer didn't seem optimistic about Perry succeeding there, though not because of Perry's issues with former AEW co-worker CM Punk. Instead, Meltzer felt Perry would be slotted into the same spot talents like Johnny Gargano and Nathan Frazer were, as talented wrestlers who aren't used that much.

"I don't know that he would do well in WWE," Meltzer said. "He would be one of those guys I would say, like a Darby Allin, where I would kind of say probably not the best idea, you know? Like Danhausen was a good idea. ... I just don't see them pushing [Perry]. And it's got nothing to do with Punk. ... I don't think Punk would have the power to ruin him or anything like that. He's just not their style at all. The weight and all the flying and the high spots and everything like that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription