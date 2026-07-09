Kenny Omega Wins AEW World Title With Help From Will Ospreay

The main event for AEW All In London 2026 is set as the Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" ended with Kenny Omega defeating MJF to become a two-time AEW World Champion, with a little help from the man he will face at Wembley Stadium in Will Ospreay.

Things broke down early as the two men brawled into the crowd where Omega got the better of MJF. The challenger tried to end things early with a V-Trigger but the champion pulled the referee into his path to stop Omega, and when Omega blocked the Heatseeker, MJF resorted to a Slingshot Cutter for a near fall. MJF went for the Heatseeker again but Omega created distance by going up to the entrance stage. However, this worked to Omega's advantage as he hit a Moonsault off a lifeguard post, which he followed up with a Drop Kick from the top rope and a Terminator Dive to the outside.

Omega once again went to hit the V-Trigger but MJF countered by himself this time, hitting a Drop Toe Hold which sent Omega into the ropes. The two men traded strikes and both had the same idea in hitting a Lariat which led to a double down that saw Omega rise first, but that extra moment of rest saw MJF counter a Hurricanrana attempt to hit a Backbreaker and a Package Piledriver for a near fall. The champion would clear the announce desk and looked to hit a Tombstone Piledriver through it, but it would be MJF who went through the table as Omega hit the V-Trigger that sent the champion flying as the match entered the commercial break.

Omega got the sand out of his eyes during the break and when the action returned, the challenger looked to hit the One-Winged Angel on the apron which MJF was able to escape from. MJF was also able to get his knees up as Omega went for a Moonsault off the barricade, and followed up with a Tombstone on a chair which also hurt MJF's knee. A Heatseeker attempt led to MJF jamming that same knee, but Omega scored with the V-Trigger but still couldn't hit the One-Winged Angel. Another V-Trigger to the back of the neck led to both men going up top, but MJF countered with an Avalanche Poisonrana that led to a Heatseeker, but Omega just about kicked out.

MJF resorted to trying to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but Will Ospreay ran down to stop it. However, he did hit a Low Blow and used the AEW World Championship belt which saw Omega kick out immediately. Omega landed three V-Triggers and finally hit the One-Winged Angel to win his second AEW World Championship.