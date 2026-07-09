Former WWE Star Great Khali Confirms Retirement

Former World Heavyweight Champion Great Khali has officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

During a recent appearance on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Khali explained that he's completely stepped away from the ring, specifically due to his knee issues.

"I'm retired ... I don't want to go. Maybe WWE asking will you come one day then I can go. But just one, two days, not full-time. Never, because of my bad knee. So, I can't go full-time."

Khali continued to shed light on his knee problems, explaining that he's going to undergo knee replacement surgery on possibly both of his legs, especially due to the pain he feels by just walking or climbing stairs.

"I just want to take a break a little bit then I want to get surgery," he explained. "First I want to do one then maybe later ... I'm sitting and no pain, but especially when I take stairs, there's pain. Long time straining and pain. Otherwise, I'm fine. This is okay. I can do exercise. I can do anything. Only when I walk and just take stairs, then pain."

Khali's most recent appearance inside of the squared circle was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Since then, Khali has decided to not participate in the ring as a competitor, but rather a coach who runs a wrestling school called Continental Wrestling Entertainment in Jalandhar, India. Khali was also inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2021.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.