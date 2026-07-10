Matt & Jeff Hardy Defeat The Great Hands To Keep TNA Tag Title On Impact

The Hardys completed the first defense of their TNA World Tag Team Championship with a win over the Great Hands during "TNA Impact."

John Skyler and Jason Hotch were challenging for the titles after Mustafa Ali asked for them to have a two-on-two opportunity, having been among the teams beaten by the Hardys at Slammiversary to claim the titles. They beat the Great Hands, the Righteous, and at-time champions the System in a four-way ladder match.

They might have had the titles won after Jeff Hardy found no one on a Whisper in the Wind, delivering their tag team finisher and making the cover. The cover was broken before the count of two by Matt Hardy, following up with a Side Effect and repeated Twist of Fates to send Jeff back up top. He connected with the Swanton Bomb and made the cover to secure the winning pinfall and thus the title retention.

Ali came down to the ring after the match, visibly infuriated by the challengers' defeat. He didn't say anything, instead going on his phone and making a call to an unknown individual, while commentary suggested that could be relevant further down the line.