Backstage Details On CM Punk Moving To SmackDown Following WWE Championship Win On Raw

CM Punk has returned to WWE and enjoyed a successful comeback on "WWE Raw," winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, but his future may not lie on the red brand.

Punk, as per "WrestleVotes on Fightful Select," will be a mainstay on "WWE SmackDown," rather than "Raw," with the report claiming that he will make sporadic appearances on the Monday night show. USA Network had reportedly been asking WWE to feature Punk on their show on Friday, as they see him as one of WWE's top wrestlers. Punk's world title reign, sources in WWE hope, will help "SmackDown" garner more interest as viewership for the show has fallen over the last few months.

"The Second City Saint's" world title win on "Raw" came as a surprise to many, as Sami Zayn — the star Punk defeated to win the title — had held it for just nine days. The report added that Punk's reign is not expected to be a short one, with him likely to hold the title for a while. Punk, when he competes on "SmackDown," will wrestle on the blue brand for the first time since his return to the promotion.

Reports emerging after his win have indicated that Punk is likely to walk into SummerSlam — WWE's next big PLE — as the world champion, and that he will defend his title against former champion Cody Rhodes at the PLE. WWE had reportedly planned to hold the Punk-Rhodes title match at next year's WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, but chose to bring it forward to next month's SummerSlam.

The show, which will be held on August 1 and August 2, already has a few blockbuster matches, which include Brock Lesnar against Oba Femi, and Seth Rollins vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns.