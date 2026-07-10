Bully Ray Says Cody Rhodes' WWE Heel Turn Could Be More Significant Than John Cena's

Bully Ray has once again discussed a Cody Rhodes heel turn and asserted that it would be bigger than John Cena turning heel in WWE.

Ray has been a huge supporter of Rhodes becoming a bad guy and is certain that he will be proved right.

"Listen, I've been talking for years about Cody Rhodes as a heel, knowing Cody on a kind of a personal level, watching him work," he began on "Busted Open." "Cody's a heel. Cody's eventual heel turn, and it's not going to happen tomorrow, although it could, and it's not going to happen in a year, although it could, but whenever it does happen, Cody's heel turn will be more significant than John Cena's and it will work a hell of a lot better. Because Cody will be in the prime and in the middle of his career, in the middle of his run. And when you hear, when you feel the anger, the hatred, the vitriol, and everything that is going to come out of Cody Rhodes, I invite everybody to call in one day and go, you're right, Uncle Bully."

Ray argued, however, that Rhodes' heel turn will be a success only if he finds a suitable babyface to feud with. When co-host Dave LaGreca suggested CM Punk — Rhodes' rumored rival for SummerSlam — as a potential rival for "The American Nightmare," Ray said there would need to be a build-up between the two as friends on television for the heel turn to work.

"You can't just turn Cody cold because, [Cody can't say] 'I don't like the fact that you just came back after being where I won the championship in one night,' bam, [hit him] in the back of the head. No, that doesn't work for me. I have to see more of a camaraderie between Punk and Cody. I have to see something tight."

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke of the importance of the right city and day for a Rhodes heel turn, stating how everything has to align for it to become a success.