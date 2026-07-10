WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/7/2026

Last week, "WWE NXT'" dipped below the 600,000 viewer mark following The Great American Bash, with the program losing 76,000 viewers from the previous episode. Therefore, "NXT" came into this past Tuesday looking to bounce back, and the show not only improved its numbers, but recorded one of its best viewership figures of the year.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 691,000 viewers and posted a 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic. The developmental brand drew nearly 100,000 more viewers compared to the week prior, but perhaps more impressive was its performance in the 18-49 demo, with the category improving by 71%. Overall, this past Tuesday marked the best viewership that "NXT" has registered since the February 17 edition of the show, and is the brand's second most watched episode this year.

Possibly one of the reasons that "NXT's" totals increased this week is due to the lack of head-to-head competition with the FIFA World Cup, which had been negatively affecting wrestling ratings for the past month. However, with the World Cup coming to an end soon, fewer games are airing at night, meaning "NXT" is no longer losing viewers to the tournament.

In addition to "NXT" taking a step in the right direction this week, the program has slightly grown its audience over the past 12 months, with its viewership increasing by 4% since July 2025. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the 18-49 demo, with the category being down by 20% since this time last year. Going forward, it remains to be seen if "NXT" can capitalize from last Tuesday and build towards the 700,000 viewer threshold, which could be achievable with the lack of sports competition during the rest of the summer.