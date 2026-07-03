WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/30/2026

Last week, "WWE NXT" recorded its third best viewership total of the year heading into The Great American Bash, but the program was unable to replicate that success this past Tuesday, with the show's numbers taking a hit following the Premium Live Event.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 592,000 viewers and posted a 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 11%, though the brand's performance in the 18-49 demo was more concerning, which dropped by 36%. So far, the FIFA World Cup has affected wrestling ratings across the board, but this past Tuesday, "NXT" still lost viewers despite not going head-to-head with any games. Mexico vs. Ecuador didn't start until 10 p.m EST due to a weather delay, while other matches took place earlier in the day.

In addition to "NXT's" numbers slipping this week, the program has also failed to increase its audience totals over the last 12 months, with viewership falling by 15% since June 2025. The 18-49 demo has also struggled to improve, with the category being down by 44% since this time last year.

Going forward, "NXT" will need to rely solely on its weekly programming to generate interest this July, as the brand's next Premium Live Event, Heatwave, is still two months away. However, with fewer World Cup games taking place at night as the tournament inches closer towards the round of 16, "NXT" has the opportunity to reach the 600,000 viewer threshold again as sports competition begins to subside throughout the rest of the summer.