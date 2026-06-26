WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/23/2026

Last week, "WWE NXT" finally recorded over 600,000 viewers after being unable to do so for five consecutive weeks. To capitalize on that momentum, the developmental brand didn't just increase its totals on Tuesday, but drew one of its best ratings of the year for The Great American Bash go-home show.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 668,000 viewers, which is the highest figure the program has logged since the February 17 edition of the show. Additionally, "NXT" posted a 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the best number the brand has registered in the age bracket since early May. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 10%, with the 18-49 demo rising by 22%. "NXT" also managed to improve its numbers despite going head-to-head with stiff competition from the FIFA World Cup, as the game between Croatia and Panama topped the night on cable.

Although "NXT" has started to attract a larger audience as of late, its numbers are still down compared to last year, with total viewership decreasing by 15% since June 2025. The 18-49 demo also continues to suffer, with the category seeing a 44% drop since this time last year. That said, "NXT" is entering this summer on a positive note, as this past Tuesday's episode marked the show's third highest viewership of the year. Moreover, the show increased its average viewership by 18% compared to the last four weeks.

Since the conclusion of the NBA and NHL playoffs, there's been an immediate spike in "NXT's" ratings, and with the World Cup being the show's main source of competition for just three more weeks, it remains to be seen if WWE's third brand can return to the 700,000 viewer threshold in the near future.