WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/16/2026

Over the past month, "WWE NXT" has struggled to draw weekly viewership figures above the 550,000 mark, with the program's audience dropping as low as 498,000 viewers in May. However, after slowly improving its numbers throughout June and the NBA and NHL playoffs coming to an end, "NXT" recorded one of its strongest totals of the year this past Tuesday.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 610,000 viewers and posted a 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 11%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.09. In addition, "NXT" also managed to strengthen its numbers despite going head-to-head with FIFA World Cup competition, with Lionel Messi's hat-trick performance in the Argentina versus Algeria game peaking at 10.2 million viewers. Compared to the last four weeks of programming, "NXT's" audience increased by 13%, and the 18-49 demo rose by 29% on Tuesday.

Although "NXT" impressed earlier this week by drawing over 600,000 viewers, its numbers compared to last year have taken a hit, with the program's average viewership dropping by 18% since June 2025. That said, perhaps more concerning is the developmental brand's performance in the 18-49 demo over the last 12 months, with the category declining by 50% since this time last year.

Going forward, it remains to be seen if "NXT" will be able to capitalize on its results from this past Tuesday, especially as the show is currently building towards The Great American Bash on June 28. However, as the World Cup continues, playoff rounds will undoubtedly increase viewership and could hinder "NXT's" audience depending on which games fall on Tuesday nights.