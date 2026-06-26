WWE NXT GM Robert Stone Announces Opener & Main Event For Great American Bash 2026

The card for the "WWE NXT" Great American Bash is set, and now, so is its opener and closer. "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone broke the news on X, revealing that two title matches will bookend the upcoming premium live event.

"This Sunday on the CW, we are making history with our first ever premium live event, The Great American Bash airing. And I just want to make this announcement right now. We are gonna kick things off Sunday night with an NXT title match. Tony D'Angelo is gonna defend against Naraku," Stone said in a video. "The main event of the Great American Bash for the NXT Women's Championship, Lola Vice defends against Kendal Gray. I cannot wait. I will see you Sunday where we make history, and that is set in stone."

Breaking News!!!#NXTGAB THIS Sunday LIVE on the @TheCW_Sports will Main Event with??? pic.twitter.com/2n5B3X2YCg — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) June 25, 2026

The Great American Bash will kick off its main show at 7pm ET on June 28, with fans from the United States able to watch it on The CW. For international fans, Netflix will be the go-to platform.

Naraku, formerly known as NJPW's EVIL, earned his NXT Championship match against Tony D'Angelo by defeating Mason Rook in a number one contender's match. Similarly, Kendal Grey bested Kelani Jordan to secure a shot at Lola Vice's NXT Women's Championship.

Elsewhere on GAB, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will put his title on the line against his former tag team partner, Tavion Heights. NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria will mark her first televised title defense when she takes on Tatum Paxley, whom she unseated earlier this month. A Women's Speed Championship plus two grudge matches round out the "NXT" PLE card.