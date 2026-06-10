Kendal Grey Heading To WWE NXT GAB Title Match

Kendal Grey is set to challenge NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice at the Great American Bash after successfully defeating Kelani Jordan on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. Jordan tried to lock in numerous submissions throughout the bout, but she just couldn't make Grey submit.

Jordan tried to get the jump on Grey to start out the match, but Grey saw it coming and was able to take Jordan down to the mat. Jordan, however, was able to gain control for a majority of the first portion of the match, and she sent Grey flying over the top rope. Jordan met her on the outside to deliver a neck breaker to the floor.

The women took one another out with clotheslines back on the outside after a break, and Grey was finally able to take over the match with an overhead belly-to-belly toss, followed by back-to-back suplexes. Jordan countered the Shades of Grey and tried to use the ropes for leverage to get the pin, but she was caught by the referee. Grey almost had her with a roll-up while Jordan was distracted.

Grey caught one of Jordan's gymnastics-like moves from off the ropes with a suplex. She went to the top rope, but Jordan intercepted the move with a kick. Jordan hit a cutter, followed by a frog splash, but Grey was still able to kick out. Grey locked in an arm bar, countering yet another move from Jordan, but the former Women's North American Champion fought out of the hold. In the end, it was Grey to hit a Shades of Grey from seemingly out of nowhere to secure the victory.