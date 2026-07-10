Finn Balor Has Never Watched Infamous WWE SummerSlam Match

Of all the "what would have happened if..." questions in modern day WWE history, one of the most-discussed is what would have happened had Finn Balor not been injured off Seth Rollins' buckle bomb at SummerSlam 2016. Balor would go on to win the match and the WWE Universal Championship, but would vacate the title the next night. On an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Balor explained that's one of his matches he's never watched back.

"I get tagged in tweets like, daily, of that spot," he said. "I'll scroll away before I hit the wall. I don't like seeing it... Why dwell on the past? You should be looking forward. Can't change the past."

Balor explained he "somewhat separated" his shoulder a few times before, earlier in his career, but it had been fine for 10 or 15 years up until the moment he hit the barricade off the buckle bomb. He said there was no pain when it happened, but he knew it was going to be an issue, as it kept popping back out.

"I remember at one point in the match... We were able to communicate and I was able to tell him, 'Hey, I'm hurt,'" Balor said. "We were kind of like calling the match on the fly and editing spots and changing spots and talking the whole time. The match that we'd done wasn't actually the match that we laid out."

Balor said he told Rollins at one point in the bout that he knew he wasn't going to be wrestling for a while. He asked Rollins if he wanted to switch the finish, but Rollins told him to "stick to the plan."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.