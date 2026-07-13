Demon Paint Blinded Finn Balor After WWE Super Showdown Match

It's no secret that professional wrestling is not ballet, and stars put their bodies on the line every show for fans' entertainment. Sometimes, however, scary things happen that don't involve injuries inside the ring. Finn Balor explained on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that he was blinded by his 'Demon' paint after wrestling a match against Andrade in Saudi Arabia.

Balor explained he was getting painted before going out, and said it didn't feel normal. He asked what was different, and was told they couldn't bring the normal paint, due to the alcohol in it.

"She goes, 'Oh, no, but I have a solution,'" he said. "If we use hairspray all over you, it kind of sets it a little bit more.' It's like, 'Okay, well you're the expert.'"

Balor said it was around 100 degrees, and the paint was barely hanging on by the time he got to the ring. He explained he didn't realize there was a problem, as the bout went fine, until he was trying to watch a match backstage and he felt like everything looked smoky.

"It was just my eyes," he said. "What had happened was the hairspray had ran into my eyes and burnt my retinas. I went blind. I was essentially blind where I had to be like... Linked by the guys to be carried up the steps onto the charter. I couldn't see on the flight. We landed in Germany to refuel the plane. The doc had to leave the plane, go to a chemist, get like some special medicine to heal my eyes. We flew and we landed in San Francisco like 15 hours later and it was just starting to unblur."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.