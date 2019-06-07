WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Andrade vs. "Demon King" Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out first comes Andrade. We see recent happenings that led to this match. We see a group of demons dancing around in a circle on the stage as the music hits. The Demon King appears in the middle of them as WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor makes his way to the ring, wearing the look of his alter ego.

The bell rings and Balor takes Andrade down first but Andrade scrambles to safety. Back and forth to start. Balor takes Andrade back down in the middle of the ring and grounds him. Andrade with a jawbreaker and a big running knee to the jaw in the corner. Balor blocks the Hammerlock DDT and hits a basement dropkick. Andrade charges but Balor drops him and hits a double stomp.

Balor sends Andrade to the floor. Andrade ends up sweeping Balor on the apron and going to work. Andrade springboards in with a dropkick for a 2 count. Andrade comes back with two suplexes in a row but Balor blocks the third. Andrade overpowers and hits a third suplex for a 2 count. Andrade keeps Balor grounded with a knee to the back now. Balor looks to make a comeback but he runs into an elbow in the corner. Andrade drops Balor on his head for another close pin attempt. Andrade keeps Balor grounded once again.

Balor connects with a dropkick for another opening. Andrade ends up on the floor. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Andrade back down. Balor brings it back in and keeps control. Andrade connects with a big boot in the corner, stunning Balor. They trade counter and Balor hits an inverted DDT. Balor spikes Andrade in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. More back and forth on their feet. Balor with a Slingblade. They face off on their feet again. Andrade rocks Balor with back elbows but he's still barely standing. Andrade finally drops Balor and then delivers double knees in the corner for a close 2 count.

They trade counters again. Balor blocks a standing moonsault attempt and counter. More back and forth. Andrade tries for a sunset powerbomb from the apron to the floor but he can't get it. Balor fights Andrade off and brings it back in the ring. Balor goes to the top and hits a big stomp to the back of the neck, bringing Andrade back to the mat. Balor covers for a close pin attempt. Andrade comes back with double knees to the face. Andrade drops Balor with the Hammerlock DDT but Balor kicks out just in time. Andrade can't believe it. They trade holds again. Balor launches Andrade and then nails a dropkick to send him back into the corner.

Balor goes to the apron as fans pop. Balor climbs to the top but Andrade cuts him off. Andrade springboards up to the top but Balor catches him and hits a super DDT to the mat. The Demon King goes back to the top and hits a Coup de Grace for the pin to retain.

Winner: Finn Balor

