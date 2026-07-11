Baron Corbin Returns On WWE SmackDown, Takes Out Trick Williams And Carmelo Hayes

Baron Corbin returned to WWE after two years during "WWE SmackDown," interrupting Carmelo Hayes versus Trick Williams and setting his sights on the United States Championship.

Williams was reacquainting himself with "WWE NXT" nemesis Hayes in a non-title match, the suggestion being that Hayes could earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship if he beat the champion.

He looked to be on his way to doing that after an arduous contest, ascending the ropes looking for Nothing But Net. But then Corbin appeared on the apron, staring Hayes down for a few seconds before throwing him from the ropes, thus causing a disqualification.

Corbin attacked Williams too after the bell, picking up the United States title belt to close the segment. The title is currently the only singles title Corbin has held in WWE, having held it for 70 days in 2017.

He otherwise held the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Bron Breakker in 2024, winning the blue brand's Money in the Bank in 2017 but failing to cash-in on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal later that year.