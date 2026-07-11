Nick Aldis Announces CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Will Team Up In Huge Tag Match At WWE SNME

"WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis made a huge announcement on Friday night's show to set up a tag team match for Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event from Madison Square Garden next week, but Aldis didn't escape the main event segment of the blue brand unscathed. He told GUNTHER that he would be teaming with Sami Zayn to take on the babyfaces, something the "Ring General" didn't take too kindly to.

GUNTHER confronted Aldis earlier in the night after he made the SummerSlam match pitting Rhodes and Punk against one another for the title official. He gave Aldis until the end of the night to "correct his mistake," as he wanted added to the match. When Aldis came out to the ring, he said if GUNTHER wanted Rhodes and Punk, he'll give them both to GUNTHER, just a week from tonight, at Saturday Night's Main Event, when Rhodes and Punk team up to take on Gunther and Zayn.

When Aldis announced again it will be Punk and Rhodes at SummerSlam, GUNTHER attacked him. He nailed Aldis with a big clothesline before locking in the sleeper hold. Officials and producers separated the men, but GUNTHER broke free and hit Aldis with a big boot before locking in the sleeper again. He got out of the ring, only to come back and further choke out Aldis, until Rhodes' music hit and the broadcast went off the air.

The tag team match joins two other official matches on the SNME card. Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid will challenge Brie Bella and Paige for the Women's Tag Team Championships, and Danhausen is set to take on JD McDonagh.