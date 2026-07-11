AEW Collision Results 7/11 - Three Titles On The Line, Hangman Adam Page Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" emanating from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

"Collision" is scheduled to kick off with the return of "Hangman" Adam Page, ending his four-month absence in his home state of Virginia. He may surely have something to say about Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship win during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," dethroning the same champion in MJF that had beaten him at Revolution, thus forbidding him from challenging for the title again.

Hikaru Shida will be making the first defense of her TBS Championship against Harley Cameron, having won the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant title on June 1.

Mark Davis will also be defending his National Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, with Bailey looking to get through one Don Callis Family to get to another in Kevin Knight. Should Davis beat Bailey, he could have another title defense to look forward to against Andrade, provided he beats Jake Doyle during next week's "Dynamite."

Rounding out the scheduled title contests, Bandido will be defending his ROH World Championship against Katsuyori Shibata.

"AEW Collision" is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET, available via TNT and HBO Max for those watching in the US. Those watching internationally can use Triller TV or MyAEW depending on their region.