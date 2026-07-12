Roderick Strong Credits AEW Roster For 'Making Each Other Better'

On the April 26, 2023 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Roderick Strong shocked the world as he marked his AEW debut by helping his former Undisputed Era stablemate Adam Cole escape a beatdown from the Jericho Appreciation Society. In the three years since then, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone says Strong has proven himself to be a "sensational performer" for AEW.

According to Strong, part of his success can be credited to the boost supplied by his colleagues. "Oh, I feel great, and I've absolutely loved my time in AEW," he said on "What Happened When." "It's been wild, actually. So wild. I've had the opportunity to do a lot of things I never thought I would. So that's been my favorite part of it. There's a lot of little things I didn't even realize. I'm like, 'Oh, I got to do that. That's really cool. I didn't realize that was in me or whatever.' I can go on and on about it, but yeah. Just the roster is awesome. I mean, I don't know. I love it. Not to brag too much about it, but yeah, I like what we got going on right now very much. I think we are all making each other better in different ways."

Currently, Strong reigns as one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Kyle O'Reilly and Orange Cassidy. Their reign began after O'Reilly returned to aid Strong and Cassidy in besting The Dogs (Clark Connors, David Finlay and Gabe Kidd) at AEW Dynasty. The three most recently competed in a 12-man Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with their team emerging victorious over that of MJF and the Don Callis Family.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.