Jim Ross Says He Wishes WWE Champion CM Punk Was Still In AEW: 'He's A Good Friend'

Veteran commentator Jim Ross has spoken highly of WWE Champion CM Punk and regrets not seeing him in AEW.

Ross witnessed Punk's evolution from a talented young star to one of the best in the world during the latter's first WWE run, and later worked alongside him again in AEW. The long-time commentator discussed what he admires most about Punk and the role he prefers to see him play in the ring on his "Grilling JR" podcast.

"I prefer his work with him having an edge. If the edge is described to the level that he's not liked and he's going to be a heel, then so be it. I don't have a problem with that," began the WWE Hall of Famer. "But I like him. I think as long as Punk is featured, then I'm happy. As long as he doesn't disappear off the face of the wrestling earth, I'm for it. But he's a valuable talent. He could be a great heel or a great babyface. And he's another guy that's in our reliable category that's hard to bust him out of that situation."

Ross stated categorically that he loves Punk, called him a friend, and wished he were still a part of AEW.

"So, I'm a CM Punk fan. Whatever role they decide to put him in, he's going to succeed because he's just a real talented dude. And I consider him one of my friends, and I wish we still had him at AEW. He made things lively around that place," claimed Ross.

The former WWE commentator had previously said that Punk is exciting to watch because of his controversial nature and stated that he is a huge supporter of the "Second City Saint."