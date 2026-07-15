WWE's Big E Explains Why He Has Respect For AEW Star Lio Rush

Lio Rush's WWE run may have ended on a sour note, with reports of issues involving WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and Finn Balor, but retired star Big E remains a fan of the AEW wrestler.

Big E recently discussed on the "Westwood One Sports Night" about how Rush has trialed a number of gimmicks and has constantly experimented to find the right character, which he feels he has found with the Blackheart gimmick.

"Lio is absolutely committed. And he's a guy that we got to share a locker room with for a bit when he was in WWE, but he was managing Bobby Lashley, and he didn't really get that opportunity to demonstrate his ability. He's such an incredible professional wrestler, and I know there are a lot of varying opinions on the gimmick, but look, I'm all for trying something different, for being out of the box, for being unique. And I feel like Lio Rush has had so many different incarnations in his career," he said. "He's a guy who I just salute because he's done so many different things. He's still rapping. He's been so many different variations of this character and this idea and this gimmick, and I think he's really a bold performer. And I have a ton of respect for people who just take chances, even if things flop, even if things don't connect with everyone."

Big E praised Rush for being unique and out of the box, stating how he is bored with seeing the same old character on television.

The Blackheart character has also received praise from peers in AEW, including former AEW World Champion MJF, who admired the way Rush changed his gimmick after realizing what he was portraying wasn't working for him. Rush initially used the character in the indies, before given the opportunity to use it on AEW television, where he has featured more frequently in the last few months.