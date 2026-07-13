Callum Newman Almost Missed NJPW G1 Climax Due To Injury

The annual G1 Climax tournament got underway on Saturday night in Chicago at the NOW Arena. It's only the second time the prestigious tournament has kicked off in the U.S. and the first since G1 Climax 29 in 2019. It's a grueling four week tournament with shows that take place in various cities across Japan. The tournament is a lot on the body and makes it challenging for wrestlers that are dealing with injuries. At DOMINION last month, Newman was injured in the match where he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Yota Tsuji. He suffered a shoulder injury, likely on a belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckle.

A couple weeks later, Newman was announced for G1 Climax 36 after declaring that he would make the tournament. On the first night of the tournament, a heavily taped Newman defeated Yuya Uemura to earn his first two points. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided more info on Newman's status. He doesn't believe Newman is 100 percent and that he was only cleared the Monday prior to the G1 starting. "There was a chance that, even though he was adamant that he was going to wrestle, there actually was a good chance he might not have made the first week. They could have just delayed it a week if worst came to worst."

Newman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and responded to this information. He said, "Tape and Tokon. My arm still hurts, but it was my decision to compete in the G1. I've got something to prove -– not just to myself, but to everyone praying for my downfall.

Tape and Tōkon My arm still hurts, but it was my decision to compete in the G1. I've got something to prove—not just to myself, but to everyone praying for my downfall. https://t.co/1koMYITOkY — Callum newman カラム・ニューマン (@PrinceofpaceCN) July 12, 2026

He is scheduled to compete in a tag match with Zane Jay against Ren Narita and Dick Togo on July 18. The following night, he'll face Narita in his next tournament match.