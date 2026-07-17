Jeff & Karen Jarrett Reflect On Their TNA Coupling

Jeff and Karen Jarrett's relationship was a large focus of the season seven premiere of "Dark Side of the Ring," centered around Jeff's co-founding of TNA, and the numerous power struggles in the company over the years. When Karen was first introduced in TNA, however, she was still married to Kurt Angle, and played a big part in her then-husband's initial storylines in the company in 2007.

The Jarretts spoke about Karen's inclusion during an episode of Jeff's "My World" podcast. Jeff said that it was Vince Russo who had a good relationship with Angle, and believed in Karen's on-screen abilities, despite her relationship with Angle crumbling in real life.

"Russo saw the charisma and said, 'Hey, why don't we put her on the show?'" Jeff said.

Karen said it went against everything Jeff was raised on in the industry. His father was in the mindset that you keep your spouse away from the business. To be successful, you had to keep your spouse at home, she explained. She said she remembered Russo being 100 percent for her being on the show, and it was only supposed to be for a few episodes, but turned into more.

"I was so nervous. I threw up backstage," Karen said. "It wasn't fun to me, but I think at that point in time in life, and the character that I got to play, I was able to release a lot of emotions that I couldn't release in real life. So, I was able to play that out through a character, then it became fun. When I got to work with Velvet Sky and the Beautiful People, it really became fun."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.