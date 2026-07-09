AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Sharing His Story With DSOTR

Season seven of "Dark Side of the Ring" kicked off this week with the first two parts of the special covering the history of Jeff Jarrett and the promotion he co-founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling. One of the things tying both together was Jeff's father and fellow co-founder Jerry Jarrett; as pointed out on the "My World" podcast, though, the relationship between Jeff and Jerry wasn't always peaceful. Still, Jeff has discovered that telling the story about it has been beneficial to his personal self-healing journey.

"[Chris Jericho and I] were talking about the [premiere], but then he stopped me and he's like, 'Hey, man. I don't know the story and maybe I'm supposed to, but did you and your dad ever reconcile?' He just didn't know, and that's cool," Jeff said. "So I got to share a few minutes of that with him. I said it yesterday on Ariel's show. I do feel that if I can share my story, I'm alive today to tell it, I'm grateful for that, but that is really taking a real negative and using them for good. So if I can share my story, it's a huge part of what recovery is. You know you got to do some good, get up, and always do the next right thing."

Jerry Jarrett, also a legendary wrestling promoter, died in 2023 at the age of 80. Jeff, meanwhile, continues to work in the pro wrestling space as an on-screen talent, both in the ring and as an analyst, for All Elite Wrestling.

The third and final part of the Jarrett-TNA "Dark Side of the Ring" episode will air next Tuesday night on Vice TV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.