AEW's Jeff Jarrett Describes Trying To Get Dixie Carter To Participate In DSOTR Doc

The new season of "Dark Side of the Ring" has arrived, and the first several episodes focusing on TNA and Jeff Jarrett has gotten many people talking. And one of the talking points has been the lack of Dixie Carter in any of the episodes, despite Carter and her family owning TNA for many years, with Carter herself later becoming an integral part of TNA both onscreen and off. This would seem like an oversight, but according to Jarrett during an interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," both he, Vice TV and "DSOTR" did their best to get her involved.

"They tried and I tried," Jarrett said.

According to Jarrett, despite some of the issues he and Carter once had, their relationship had remained cordial over the years, and their families remained connected due to them both being in the Nashville area. As such, when discussions between Jarrett, Vice, and "DSOTR" started, Jarrett asked and received permission to call Carter and see if she wanted to take part, with Jarrett pitching her the chance to tell her side of the story.

"I text her and I say 'Hey Dixie. You got time to chat?'" Jarrett said. "Later on that day, we got on a phone call, and I said 'Dixie, I'm really encouraging you to have your voice.' Now, she didn't...didn't come out and say no, but definitely didn't say yes.

"And then I just said 'Dixie, here is the reality. They're doing an in-depth [documentary]. Awesome Kong, Father Jim Mitchell, D'Lo Brown, Russo, Bischoff...Cornette, myself.' I said 'We all have our truth, and I think your truth should be told. And somewhere in the middle out there is truth, but I think you'd be doing yourself a disservice.' And she didn't say yes, but didn't say no. But I'm with you Ariel. She's an important part. I wish she would have."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription