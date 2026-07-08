DSOTR's Evan Husney Did Not Expect To Work With AEW's Tony Khan

The new season of "Dark Side of the Ring" premiered on July 7 with a two-part special about the career of Jeff Jarrett, and the constant battles he had after he founded TNA Wrestling in 2002. There will be a third part to the Jarrett/TNA saga which will air on July 14, and it will feature none other than current AEW President Tony Khan, who will talk about what he has learned from Jarrett, both from the beginnings of TNA, to actually working with Jarrett in AEW.

Khan popping up in the trailer for the new season of "Dark Side of the Ring" was a surprise for many fans, but Khan being open to being on the show to begin with was an even bigger surprise for the show's co-creator Evan Husney.

"Tony Khan was a surprise. It wasn't something that we were expecting," Husney said on a recent episode of Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast. "Jeff working for AEW now, we went backstage. I can't remember what event it was but we were back there and we filmed some B-roll with Jeff. Then he was like 'Hey, what if we–what if Tony sat down to speak a little bit about me you know? In terms of where I'm at now and things like that?' And I was like 'That'd be awesome.'"

Husney revealed that Khan was more than happy to be on the show and is actually a fan of the series. He also noted that Khan has seen all of the episodes that have aired so far, but usually watches them on the European feed as the show airs after "AEW Dynamite" in some countries. Khan reportedly filmed his talking head segment on the day Husney was backstage, and now that the AEW President has been on the show, he isn't going to rule out bringing people like Triple H, or even Vince McMahon on in future seasons.

Please credit "Talk is Jericho" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.