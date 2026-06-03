Tony Khan, Multiple AEW Stars Featured In New Dark Side Of The Ring Trailer

One month ago, Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" announced they would be returning for a seventh season with nine episodes. Now not only is the order of the season known, but its been revealed that plenty of AEW personnel will be involved, including AEW's most important figure. On X early Wednesday afternoon, "DSOTR's" account released a new thirty second trailer for the season, which just so happened to feature a clip with AEW owner Tony Khan, confirming his involvement.

"It is 'Dark Side of the Ring' after all," Khan could be seen saying.

The Season 7 trailer is here! The season begins with a 3-part look at the controversy and backstage battles that defined TNA Wrestling through the eyes of @RealJeffJarrett. The 3-part TNA event begins with a 2-hour premiere July 7 on @VICETV and concludes the following week. pic.twitter.com/WN5RHUHI1s — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 3, 2026

The context of Khan's quote remains unknown, as does the episode, or possibly episodes, Khan is scheduled to appear in. Regardless, it will be the first time the AEW owner has participated in the popular wrestling series during it's seven seasons. He won't be the only AEW presence either, as Jeff Jarrett will be the focal point of the series three part premiere, focusing on his time running TNA, while fellow AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Samoa Joe were also seen giving soundbites regarding the episode focusing on Joe's infamous match with Necro Butcher. Non-AEW talent featured were Jim Cornette, TNA's Matt Hardy, and former WCW/WWE/TNA star Scott Steiner.

"DSOTR's" seventh season will premiere on July 7 and will run for two hours, consisting of the first two parts of "Jeff Jarrett's TNA." Starting with the third part of the episode one week later "DSOTR" episodes will revert back to one hour long, focusing on Butcher vs. Joe, Big Boss Man, The Renegade, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, and Missy Hyatt. The season will conclude with an episode about former WWE star Zach Gowen on August 25.