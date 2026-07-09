AEW's Jeff Jarrett Addresses TNA Sale Rumors, Whether He'd Buy The Company

AEW star and co-founder of TNA Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett, and his involvement with TNA have come back to the forefront of wrestling fans' minds with the debut of "Dark Side of the Ring's" seventh season, with the first episode titled "Jeff Jarrett & The Battle for TNA." Jarrett resigned from TNA in December 2013, only to return to the company briefly in 2017 as it acquired Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling.

The wrestling legend and businessman appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show" ahead of the debut of the show. He told Helwani he will always have a bit of an emotional attachment to the company, but chuckled when asked if he was interested in buying TNA if the reports of it being up for sale are true.

"I'm very happy," Jarret said. "This success I've had at AEW, I do not take that lightly. Wembley [Stadium]. Arthur Ash Stadium with 'Hangman' Adam Page. So many highlights at AEW. I am very, very grateful with everything. I love opportunities and I think that if the opportunity presented [itself] right, but I have no idea. I'm very happy. I can tell you this much, at this stage of my career I'm the oldest guy actively on the roster. I love what I do, but I'm a business man, and it comes from three generations."

Jarrett said he hasn't looked into whether or not the company is for sale and has not inquired about it. Despite its recent Slammiversary pay-per-view being well-received by fans, TNA has remained in the headlines for its "workforce reduction," which saw the departure of creative head Tommy Dreamer, as well as numerous stars being granted their releases.

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