Tommy Dreamer Announces Departure From TNA, Road Dogg Rumored As Creative Replacement
There has been a wind of change blowing through TNA over the last month, with multiple wrestlers departing the promotion after asking for and receiving their release. And now change has also hit the creative branch of TNA, with one of their most important figures hitting the road. On today's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer revealed he was no longer head of TNA creative, after he and the promotion agreed to mutually part ways. F4WOnline transcribed Dreamer's statement.
"Yesterday, I had a great conversation with Carlos Silva, and me and TNA are no longer in a relationship," Dreamer said. "We've mutually agreed to part ways. I've given so much of my life to that company. I don't have any ill will or malice. I want it to survive, and I want it to be the best it can be. I love this business. It's hard because I'm not going to be able to see the people that I helped. I had a lot of people help me follow my dreams, and I love that part about the business of what I did."
Fightful Select provided more details on the surprising move, revealing that Dreamer, though well liked, had faced mounting criticism over his work by TNA talents over the last few years. The change will also not be met with surprise, as one source in TNA believed Dreamer leaving was in the works, though it had been expected to occur after Slammiversary next weekend.
As for what's next for TNA's creative team, PWInsider reports that Delirious, who worked alongside Dreamer, is expected to assume the role as "point person" on the creative team for the time being. He may not be the permanent solution, however, as Fightful Select reports that rumors have emerged that former WWE writer Road Dogg is already being discussed as a potential replacement.
Opinion: TNA's creative reshuffling will provide minimal improvements at best
There's so many ways to dissect this Tommy Dreamer news, but I guess the best way to start is by saying it's about damn time. Whatever one wants to say about Dreamer, it sure seems like the consensus regarding TNA's creative direction is that it wasn't working at all, and hasn't been for some time. Throw in the fact that that TNA was producing a product many considered below par during a time when they have notoriety due to their new TV deal and a working relationship with WWE, and it makes all the sense in the world to make a change. There's just one problem; if the reports are true that it's Road Dogg coming in to take Dreamer's spot, or Delirious moving up to take Dreamer's spot, then this change will mean nothing. If anything, it could just make TNA worse.
Let's face facts here; these options aren't good. As far as Delirious goes, he has a rep of being a mediocre booker since his Ring of Honor days, and he was Dreamer's right hand man, which suggests you're just going to get more of the same with him in charge. And while Road Dogg has been vindicated somewhat by WWE's creative swoon continuing after his departure, he's still the same guy who most people charged with making "SmackDown" a chore to get through over the last year. And now these guys are going to run the ship, while being overseen by Carlos Silva? GULP. Frankly, this would've been the time to get some fresh people into a creative position and see what they could do. I have no idea if they would do it, but Anthony Douglas, James Darnell, and John Blud, the former co-owners of Deadlock Pro-Wrestling, proved they were sharp, open-minded guys while running that promotion, and could bring new ideas to a company that desperately needs it. But that would require Carlos Silva to be forward-thinking, and he appears to be a guy that wants more of the same. Well that's what he'll get, and as a result, TNA will have minimal improvement, if they even get that.