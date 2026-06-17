Tommy Dreamer Announces Departure From TNA, Road Dogg Rumored As Creative Replacement

There has been a wind of change blowing through TNA over the last month, with multiple wrestlers departing the promotion after asking for and receiving their release. And now change has also hit the creative branch of TNA, with one of their most important figures hitting the road. On today's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer revealed he was no longer head of TNA creative, after he and the promotion agreed to mutually part ways. F4WOnline transcribed Dreamer's statement.

"Yesterday, I had a great conversation with Carlos Silva, and me and TNA are no longer in a relationship," Dreamer said. "We've mutually agreed to part ways. I've given so much of my life to that company. I don't have any ill will or malice. I want it to survive, and I want it to be the best it can be. I love this business. It's hard because I'm not going to be able to see the people that I helped. I had a lot of people help me follow my dreams, and I love that part about the business of what I did."

Fightful Select provided more details on the surprising move, revealing that Dreamer, though well liked, had faced mounting criticism over his work by TNA talents over the last few years. The change will also not be met with surprise, as one source in TNA believed Dreamer leaving was in the works, though it had been expected to occur after Slammiversary next weekend.

As for what's next for TNA's creative team, PWInsider reports that Delirious, who worked alongside Dreamer, is expected to assume the role as "point person" on the creative team for the time being. He may not be the permanent solution, however, as Fightful Select reports that rumors have emerged that former WWE writer Road Dogg is already being discussed as a potential replacement.