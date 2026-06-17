TNA Announces 'Workforce Reduction,' Comments On Dreamer & Blanchard Departures

After a series of recent departures throughout the company, that included Tommy Dreamer announcing he would be leaving the creative team on Wednesday, TNA released an official press release about what it called "workforce reduction." In addition to Dreamer, Tessa Blanchard reportedly asked for, and was granted her release from the promotion, which was reported on Tuesday, and Steve Maclin, Myla Grace, and Dani Luna have also recently left the company.

"TNA Wrestling today announced a workforce reduction, designed to streamline operations and sharpen strategic focus and profitability," the press release stated.

The release went on to acknowledge TNA's creative team and its leadership, which will "see an immediate shift," according to the company. The statement said that Dreamer's departure from TNA was a mutual agreement. TNA also confirmed it granted Blanchard's release. While not mentioned officially by TNA, it was also reported by PWInsider Elite on Wednesday that producer Sami Callihan is also leaving the company.

TNA mentioned in its statement that it wished Dreamer, Blanchard, and poignantly, "others" the "best in their future endeavors." Maclin, Luna, and Grace were not mentioned by name. Like Blanchard, Maclin and Grace were granted releases from their contracts, which was first reported last week. Reports indicated that Maclin wanted to keep his departure quiet, but TNA released a statement, reportedly without consulting the star.

The news comes at a busy time for TNA. The promotion will host its Slammiversary event on June 28, during a weekend packed with wrestling events. The weekend also includes WWE Night of Champions, "WWE NXT's" Great American Bash, and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.