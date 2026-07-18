Jeff Jarrett Thinks WWE HOFer 'Personified' TNA

NWA: Total Nonstop Action launched in 2002, establishing what would become the third-biggest pro wrestling promotion, TNA. Over the years, several major names would go on to be signed by TNA, especially former WWE talent, like Kurt Angle, who Jeff Jarrett believes embodied everything the promotion originally meant to stand for.

"I looked at Kurt [Angle]...the guy that personifies Total Nonstop Action; but that's business," Jarrett proclaimed during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. Jarrett thinks that the company had yet to deal with anyone of Angle's stature. "We were signing this guy...to a long-term deal...By far the biggest contract TNA had, like, by far – we had ever committed."

Jarrett further expressed that he saw Angle as TNA's "Hulk Hogan" at the time, despite the issues the veteran was facing.

Not too long ago, Angle looked back at his TNA run during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," where he admitted that he considers his TNA run as better than his WWE run. The veteran expressed that he was able to come into his own after leaving WWE, recalling that his earliest run was preceded by a very short training period. Angle further explained that even two years into his WWE run, he was still following the in-ring cues of his opponents. Angle also expressed that TNA allowed him to work with the likes of AJ Styles, Sting, and Abyss, and that he's proud of the career he had.

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