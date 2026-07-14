Chad Gable Wins WWE Raw IC Title Gauntlet, Will Challenge Penta At SummerSlam

Chad Gable outlasted six others in a gauntlet match during "WWE Raw" and will now challenge Penta for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio started the gauntlet opposite Joe Hendry, eliminating him with the help of JD McDonagh at ringside before locking up with Je'Von Evans. McDonagh's distraction looked to have helped him beat Evans, but then Danhausen appeared and sought to curse Mysterio. The opposite corner sparked up, seemingly failing to curse Mysterio. But then as McDonagh chased Danhausen at the entrance ramp, Evans hit the OG Cutter on Mysterio to eliminate him.

Dragon Lee entered as the fourth competitor in the gauntlet, taking the advantage over Evans almost immediately. Lee and Evans had a high-flying encounter that saw both take flight from the ropes, over the ropes, into the timekeeper's area and into the crowd. But Evans rolled Lee up to get the three-count and advance to the next stage, faced with the fifth entrant in Rusev.

Evans put up a good fight and at one stage looked to have Rusev beat, eventually falling victim to the Accolade and looking to have lost the match himself. He fought out of it the first time before being placed back in the hold, looking like he had passed out before twitching back to life. Rusev adjusted his grip, though, and Evans was finally out for the referee to call his loss.

Number six proved to be the winner in Gable, immediately hitting the ring and slamming Rusev with German Suplexes. He eventually beat Rusev with a roll-up before getting put into the Accolade as the seventh entrant, Ethan Page, came down to the ring. He didn't get the chance to make good on that advantage, however, eventually being locked in the ankle lock and unable to escape, tapping out to give Gable the win.