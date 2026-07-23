CM Punk Details 'Weird' Dynamic With Stephanie McMahon During First WWE Run

When he joined WWE in 2005, CM Punk was coming off a generational run as an independent star. According to many, he walked into the promotion with a chip on his shoulder and a knack for getting under people's skin, especially his WWE superiors. Punk's past issues with Vince McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque are a matter of public knowledge, and according to the man himself, his relationship with Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon wasn't exactly great, either.

"Our relationship was f**king weird, and I look back at it now, and I'm just like: it all just boils down to communication, you know?" Punk said during an appearance on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," and McMahon agreed with Punk's assertion.

"We kind of danced around each other," she said. "But I don't think that was 'cause neither one of us wanted to talk to each other, I just think circumstances were what they were."

Recalling a conversation she once had with Punk about her onscreen character, McMahon stated that she's heard various people discuss negative interactions with him, but said she'd personally never had a negative experience. "It was such a good conversation, and I always loved your perspective on things," she claimed. "But again, I wasn't in the decision-making role related to anything you were going through, but I would hear all about it."

Punk added that he now better understands her position as the boss' daughter, joking that it would be strange for her to work anywhere other than WWE. "The price you pay, being the boss' daughter, is people – they're going to say: 'No! You got handed this!'" he noted. "But that doesn't mean you're not busting your ass!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.