WWE NXT Star Layla Diggs Injured, New Women's NA Title No. 1 Contender To Be Named

"Card is subject to change" is one of the most true statements in wrestling. On Tuesday's episode of "NXT", Layla Diggs was scheduled to challenge Zaria for the Women's North American title. Robert Stone took to social media on Monday evening to announce the unfortunate news that Diggs was injured at an "NXT" live event over the weekend.

A new Number One contender will be named and a match will take place tonight. Stone said, "I promised the WWE Universe a North American Championship match and a North American Championship they will get. I'm currently working on a replacement as we speak." "NXT" Superstar Karmen Petrovic replied that she existed. Stone acknowledged he gets all her DMs and emails.

BREAKING NEWS for tomorrow's episode of NXT LIVE on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/eIxslG6pb2 — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) July 13, 2026

Last week, Diggs earned a shot at the title by getting an upset victory in a four-way match against Izzi Dame, Thea Hail, and Lizzy Rain. With Rain and Dame out of the ring, Diggs landed a moonsault on Hail to pick up the win.