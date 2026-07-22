CM Punk Explains Why WWE Survivor Series 2006 Was Among Best Nights Of His Career

WWE Survivor Series 2006 saw a once-in-a-lifetime alliance featuring D-Generation X's Triple H and Shawn Michaels, The Hardy Boyz, and CM Punk facing off against Edge, Randy Orton, Johnny Nitro, Mike Knox, and Gregory Helms. The 5-on-5 Survivor Series match is often remembered as the moment DX built momentum for The Hardys and Punk, and for the "Second City Saint," it remains one of the best nights of his career.

"One of the greatest days of my career, honestly," he proclaimed during an interview on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon." However, Punk recalled having an issue with the way the match was planned to flow. "Pat Patterson – f**king legend – he's the agent, he's sitting there, going over the match, ... and Pat's like, 'Okay, guys, this is what we do: we get the heat on Jeff, we get the heat on Jeff, we get the heat on Jeff.' And this little f**king voice in my head was just like: 'Should get the heat on me.'"

Punk added that Edge took his side, but this didn't deter Patterson. "And Pat [said], 'No way, it's Jeff Hardy! They go crazy for Hardy, they don't know who this kid is!'" Despite disagreeing, Punk admitted that he understood where Patterson was coming from. Nonetheless, changes were eventually made and he was given the moment instead. Following the match, Punk was praised by the controversial backstage figure. "He's like: 'I am so sorry, I had no idea they know who you are! Oh, my God, they love you!' From that point on, like, I was Pat's guy! ... I felt like I earned Pat's f**king love, you know?"

While he fondly remembers Survivor Series 2006, in the past, Punk has specifically detailed his WrestleMania 29 clash against John Cena as his favorite match of his career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.