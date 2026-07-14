WWE Producing New 'Microdrama' Starring Drew McIntyre, Joe Hendry, And More

Some of WWE's larger-than-life personalities will be featured in a bite-sized video project.

Today, WWE confirmed a new partnership with ReelShort, the world's leading microdrama platform, that will bring original live-action microdramas to fans worldwide. The collaboration will see WWE names, such as former Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, and Joe Hendry, in addition to ReelShort's Marc Herrmann and Chase Mattson starring in a mobile-storytelling series set to begin production in August. The series itself is expected to debut sometime in the early fall of 2026.

"By bringing WWE Superstars into the ReelShort cinematic world, we are creating a new storytelling experience for the WWE Universe, while reaching a fresh audience with premium content on ReelShort's innovative platform," said WWEs Head of Original Content and Development Ben Houser.

The storyline behind the upcoming microdrama has yet to be unveiled. For McIntyre, it will add yet another tick of on-camera work to his professional resume, which in recent years has included roles in "The Killer's Game" and "Highlander." "The Scottish Warrior's" latest project will see him share the silver screen with Academy Award winning actor Russell Crowe in "The Last Druid." Filming for it is ongoing in Spain.

Sammie Hao, the Head of Talent and Business Development of ReelShort, further hyped the ReelShort-WWE partnership by saying "Brand partnerships are evolving beyond product placement. We're creating entertainment ecosystems where brands, talent, and storytelling come together to build cultural moments that audiences actively engage with and share." ReelShort is currently available in more than 100 countries, with more than 70 million active users on its platform monthly.