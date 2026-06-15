WWE's Drew McIntyre Joins Cast Of Action Movie Starring Russell Crowe

"The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will return to the big screen alongside Academy Award winning actor Russell Crowe in "The Last Druid."

Currently filming in Spain, the film will revolve around Crowe fighting once more in opposition to the Roman Empire a quarter century later after "Gladiator." As the description reads on Deadline: "The movie will tell the story of a Roman Emperor who discovers a secluded Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia. A peaceful Celtic elder (Crowe) must take up arms to protect his family and people from annihilation." This will be the second time both the former three-time Undisputed WWE Champion and Crowe have worked together. Their last interaction occurred on the "Highlander" reboot.

Back in the ring, it's been nearly two months since "The Scottish Psychopath" was featured on WWE programming. His last in-ring match occurred on night one of WrestleMania 42, where he and Jacob Fatu did battle in an Unsanctioned Match, which Fatu won. During his third and most recent reign with the Undisputed Championship, Fatu interfered in McIntyre and Cody Rhodes' match, putting a cap on the former champion's run at just 56 days on the March 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown." It is unknown at this time how soon McIntyre will return to the WWE after filming.