Lola Vice Sneaks Out Of WWE NXT As Women's Title Contender

Lola Vice defeated Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong during "WWE NXT" to earn an opportunity at Kendal Grey's NXT Women's Championship.

Vice was entering the match looking for a rematch against Grey, having lost the title to her at Great American Bash in June. Jordan and Armstrong, meanwhile, were looking for opportunities to claim their first Women's title reign.

Jordan was forced to fight off both her opponents oftentimes simultaneously after becoming the antagonist of the bout, looking to finish things off after a sustained spell saw Armstrong cast from the ring; Jordan hit the Split-Legged Moonsault on Vice, but she caught her into an armbar.

Armstrong returned to the fight and soon after Jordan was removed from the situation, Vice cinched in the armbar on her in the middle of the ring. Jordan took advantage to deliver a frog splash on Vice while the hold was in, going for the cover but only getting a two-count. Thus ensued a three-way brawl between the competitors.

Armstrong got the better of the exchange with Jordan once again cast from the ring, allowing her to powerslam Vice in the middle of the ring. Vice kicked out again and rolled out of the ring, with Jordan almost sneaking the win with a series of roll-ups that were ultimately reversed.

Vice returned to the ring to drop Armstrong with a spinning backfist. Jordan then hit a 450 splash onto Armstrong and went for the cover before getting kicked in the face by Vice, who then covered Armstrong to steal the win and a title rematch.