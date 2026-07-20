Je'Von Evans Comments On Being WWE's Youngest Star, Reveals Who He Goes To For Advice

Je'Von Evans is currently the youngest star on WWE's main roster at 22 years of age, and after having the opportunity to work with some of his childhood heroes and compete at his first WrestleMania, he recently provided his thoughts on being the youngest amongst his colleagues during a recent interview with "ROAR Around The Ring."

"It's great. And just thinking about being so young watching it and being so young being signed to WWE. It's like the people that I grew up watching is now like my mentors and my co-workers ... So it's great being young and I can do a lot of dumb stuff in the ring and be okay."

Although Evans has never shied away from performing dangerous stunts or trying "dumb stuff" on a weekly basis, he admitted that some of his mentors have warned him about putting his body on the line, including some of the most high profile names in the business.

"So when I do the dumb things, I don't really tell nobody. I just kind of do it. But the people that help me out like, 'Hey, you got to chill.' Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins for sure ... unfortunately because I don't like him, but GUNTHER, every time I walk past him, he'll be like, 'Hey, you still doing dumb stuff?' And then laugh and he'll never let me answer."

Roman Reigns is the only name that Evans listed that he's yet to step inside the ring with, but the World Heavyweight Champion has listed "The Young OG" as somebody he'd like to wrestle in the near future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ROAR Around The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.